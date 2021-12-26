[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 19 at 11:16 p.m., a resident informed Vienna police that a vehicle was driving on the grass at Waters Field, causing damage.
Officers responded to the scene and located a vehicle with two juveniles inside. After investigation, the suspects were arrested.
