Annual ball draws 1,000+ to support Catholic Charities

More than 1,000 local residents turned out Feb. 7 for the 38th annual ball in support of Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington, raising funds for 21 programs supporting the local social-safety net.
“It is inspiring to see so many people compelled to model Christ’s own love for us through generosity and faith,” Bishop Michael Burbidge said, noting that the programs being supported “uplift the needy and vulnerable in our diocese.”
At the event, two parishes in the diocese – St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Colonial Beach and St. Anthony of Padua in King George – were recipients of the Bishop Loverde Award for their extraordinary commitment to the poor. In addition, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lindsay Jr. were recipients of the James J. Matthews Legacy Award, recognizing individuals who embody the spirit, determination and vision of the ball to assist those in need.
Founded in 1974 as an offshoot of the Diocese of Richmond, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington includes 21 counties and seven cities.
