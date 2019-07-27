The Shepherd’s Center of Oakton-Vienna will host its fourth annual clergy breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road, S.W.
The breakfast aims to build fellowship and goodwill while addressing issues common to religious institutions across the area. In addition, the Shepherd’s Center will discuss its current programs and services.
For information or to register, call (703) 281-0538 or e-mail office@scov.org.
