Mount Olive Baptist Church in Arlington is hosting a Thanksgiving-dinner giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at the church, 1601 13th Road South.
Each Thanksgiving box will include one turkey, two bushels of collared greens and 25 pounds of sweet potatoes. A total of 250 boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
In response to the public-health situation, members of the public will remain in their vehicles for drive-through pickup, one per vehicle.
The effort is an initiative of the Olive Cart Ministry. For information, see the Website at www.mtolivebc.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
