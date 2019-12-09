Michael Burbidge, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington, earlier in the month was in Rome participating in the traditional “ad limina” visit by bishops to Pope Francis.
Approximately three dozen bishops participated in the event, which occurs approximately every seven years for each of the world’s 2,850 Catholic dioceses to report to the pontiff.
“It was a very open, very uplifting conversation,” Burbidge told the Arlington Catholic Herald. “The pope was very encouraging to us – we left really enthusiastic and energized.”
It was the first ad-limina visit for Burbidge as Arlington bishop. Also in the contingent was retired Arlington Bishop Paul Loverde, making his sixth ad-limina visit to Rome. He told the Catholic Herald his 2019 visit would represent “a wonderful trip of remembrance of the past” but also of “strengthening for the future.”
