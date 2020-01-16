Catholic Charities preps for 38th annual ball

Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington will hold its 38th annual ball on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner.
The theme is “With Love and Charity,” and proceeds will support programs assisting those in need throughout the 21 counties and seven cities of the diocese.
“The ball is a celebratory evening where the Catholic and wider community come together to honor and support our mission of serving the most vulnerable men, women and families throughout the diocese,” said Art Bennett, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington.
“This year’s theme captures the essence of why we do what we do,” Bennett said. “Our work is made possible not just by monetary support, but by the love and charity of countless volunteers who show the face of Christ to those we serve.”
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at www.ccda.net.
