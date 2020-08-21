The Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington, its parishes and Catholic Charities of the diocese provided nearly $2.4 million in emergency assistance to just over 100,000 local residents of the region, according to a new accounting.
The efforts have been in response to the increased need precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-imposed economic lockdowns that followed.
“We are called to accompany our brothers and sisters on their earthly journey, to bear one another’s burdens and to help illuminate hope for the future. We do this not on our own but through Christ’s love that overflows in us by his grace,” said Michael Burbidge, bishop of the Diocese of Arlington. “Our parishes, food pantries and ministries are reminders that we are called to serve our neighbors – and that help is never far away.
Efforts range from food assistance and medical coverage to rental/utility support.”
Catholic Charities operates nearly two dozen programs throughout the 21 counties and seven cities of the diocese. For information, see the Website at www.ccda.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.