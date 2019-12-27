The Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington consists of 453,577 registered parishioners in 155,719 households, according to the diocese’s 2019 year in review.
Those parishioners are served by 70 parishes and six missions with 276 priests, 125 religious sisters, 87 permanent deacons and six religious brothers, according to the data, included in the year-end issue of the Arlington Catholic Herald newspaper.
Among other data:
• The diocese presided over 6,067 baptisms, 6,736 first communions, 6,107 confirmations and 1,322 marriages during its fiscal year.
• The diocese had a total of 16,413 students enrolled in Catholic schools, including 12,886 in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and 3,527 in high school.
• There are 49 men in formation for the priesthood and 75 men and women in formation for other religious life.
• The combined budget of parishes and schools in the diocese stood at $235.8 million, up slightly from a year before.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington was formed in 1974 when Virginia was split into two and the broader Northern Virginia region was carved out of the Diocese of Richmond. Michael Burbidge currently serves as bishop.
