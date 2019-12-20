Church celebration honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

St. Agnes Catholic Church on Dec. 14 marked the annual feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a community-wide celebration noting the miraculous apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the hill of Tepeyac, Mexico, to Juan Diego in 1531.
The event began with an Advent Mass and candlelit procession around the Arlington neighborhood the church calls home. It ended in the parish hall with music from a mariachi band, a piñata, potluck dinner and a variety of traditional Mexican dishes.
The event is one of six annual feast-day celebrations the parish celebrates and invites the larger community to join each year. The Roman Catholic Church’s official feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12.
