Church of the Good Shepherd will host a “drive-through ashes” event on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the church, 2351 Hunter Mill Road.
In addition to providing ashes for parishioners and the community, the church also will distribute its 21st annual “Devotions for Lent” publication, and offer refreshments.
Devotions for Lent also can be found at www.goodshepherdva.com.
