Clarendon church group volunteers to help Honduran community

A group of 27 adults and youth from Clarendon United Methodist Church recently participated in a mission trip to Quimistán, Honduras, supporting a host of initiatives while learning about the country.
The trip was led by Lisa Gibbs-Smith, with former Clarendon United Methodist Church minister Glen Evans as the contact in Honduras. Teams worked at a local school to teach and reinforce English while also supporting a host of activities ranging from health to music to sports.
“This team of adults and students was the finest with which I have worked,” Gibbs-Smith said. “Even in the face of intense heat, long days and illness that touched almost everyone, there was never a complaint – quite the opposite. Students and adults alike brought a spirit of joy and a positive attitude in every situation and were superlative examples of Christian discipleship.”
Adults participating in the trip included Mike Bannach, Denny Edelbrock, Nilse Furtado-Gilliam, Britt Grotos, Miles Kerby, Lisa Gibbs-Smith, Meredith Melnick and Hannah Wines. Participating students were Austin Bannach, Dakota Bannach, Abby Ferguson, Max Gillespie, Lucy Greenfield, Haley Kerby, Sadie Kerby, Kate Lanman, Kelly Melnick, Theo Melnick, Emery Parker, Ava Rodriguez, Chloe Rodriguez, Audrey Smith, Lauren Smith, Cooper Stevenson, Rebecca Stewart, Luke Underwood and Emma Watson.
