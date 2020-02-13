Arlington-based Grace Community Church recently presented CRi – which supports mental-health and related initiatives across the region – with a $250,000 contributions that will be used to support youth and adults with mental-health needs and development disabilities.
The gift, made possible through the generosity of the Grace Community Church congregation, will assist CRi in the construction of a new home for six people in Arlington. The property will be designated in perpetuity as “The Grace Home.”
“We are so grateful for this incredibly meaningful partnership,” said Terry Hurley, CRi’s chief financial officer and vice president of administration.
Founded in Arlington in 1975, the non-profit organization last year supported nearly 1,200 at-risk adults and youth throughout Northern Virginia as well as Richmond and portions of Maryland. For information, see the Website at www.mycri.org.
