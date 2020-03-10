Construction work at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will slightly curtail hours at the interfaith chapel at the airport.
In coming weeks, the chapel will see hours reduced from 24 hours a day to 15 hours (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) in order to address overnight site work.
The chapel can be found in Terminal B near the Delta Airlines gates, adjacent to Dunkin Donuts.
The chapel provides a place for reflection, prayer and solace for those of any faith or no faith. It is staffed by ordained clergy and lay volunteers.
A Jewish prayer time is scheduled daily at noon, with Islamic prayer times daily at 1:30 and 4 p.m. A Protestant worship service is conducted on Sundays at 11 a.m., with a Roman Catholic Mass Sundays at noon.
For information, call (703) 417-1750 or see the Website at www.airportchapels.com.
At Washington Dulles International Airport, the interfaith chapel in found in Concourse A, adjacent to gate A31.
