Drive-through Nativity aims to be blessing for nonprofits

The Church of the Holy Comforter in Vienna raised more than $2,600 in donations Dec. 19 during its Drive-Through Live Nativity. The money raised will go back to the local community in 2021 to pay for food, shelter and local support services.
For the drive-through nativity, costumed church volunteers and live animals were spread throughout the church’s parking lot.
The players told the Christmas story in six scenes beginning with the angel Gabriel visiting Mary to tell her she soon would be with child. It concluded with the nativity scene with Jesus in a manger along with Mary, Joseph, an angel, the three wise men and several animals.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
