The Fairfax County Community Chaplain Corps, which works as part of an emergency-disaster team to provide care to community members impacted by the effects of a disaster or emergency, is seeking prospective members.
Those in the corps may be deployed to assistance centers, homes or locations in Fairfax County to provide chaplain services to affected residents, family and friends.
Two upcoming orientation sessions will provide the opportunity to meet current chaplains and learn more about the program:
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. Register at https://chaplain-orientation-oct8.eventbrite.com.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Centreville. Register at https://chaplain-orientation-oct22.eventbrite.com.
For information, e-mail NCSInterfaith@fairfaxcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.