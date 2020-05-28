Historic Great Falls Church celebrates 130 years

The Smith Chapel Methodist Church congregation marked the 130th anniversary of the laying of its cornerstone on May 23, 1890 with celebratory wishes to the community.
Pastor Ho Kang arranged a giant birthday card in front of the church to mark the occasion.
Because of COVID-19, parishioners are worshiping remotely via Zoom technology every week. A major community celebration is now slated for the fall.
The original one-room church was built by local farmers in northwest Great Falls at a time when all travel was by foot or on horseback and other churches were far away. When it opened, Smith Chapel – named for the Jesse and Lucian Smith family, which carried full responsibility for the construction – was not only a place for Sunday worship, but also a place for social and community events– as it remains to this day.
The church, located at 11321 Beach Mill Road, is the oldest church structure in Great Falls. For information on church history, programs and worship times, see the Website at www.smithchapelumc.com.
