St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lake Ridge is holding its No Contact Friday Food Drop Off this Friday, May 8.
The No Contact Friday Food Drop Off initiative is a partnership between Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington and local parishes to increase food donations by offering no contact drive-through drop offs throughout the region.
All food will be distributed through Catholic Charities’ St. Lucy Food Project, which provides food to the community through three Catholic Charities pantries – Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria, and the Leesburg Regional Office in Leesburg – as well as some 60 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the diocese.
Friday's drop-off will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 12805 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge.
Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.
Since the onset of the coronavirus, Catholic Charities’ pantries, parish and partner pantries have experienced dramatic increases in the amount of food needed as the economic toll on families rises. This is the third consecutive No Contact Friday Food Drop Off, the first two of which have already brought in more than 11,000 pounds of food.
The list of existing sites continues to expand and can be found at https://www.ccda.net/give-help/donate-and-distribute-food/.
Donations can also be made to the St. Lucy Food Project warehouse, 8426-28 Kao Circle in Manassas, at a “no contact” secure bin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For more information, contact Patricia Kuntz, Outreach Specialist, St. Lucy Food Project, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, at Patricia.Kuntz@ccda.net.
