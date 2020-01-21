St. John’s Episcopal Church will host a special service marking the installation of its new rector, the Rev. Joshua Walters, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at the church, 6715 Georgetown Pike in McLean.
The Very Rev. Fran Gardner-Smith, dean of the Northern Virginia Region of the Episcopal Church, will preside at the service, and Rev. Dr. John Wilkinson, a minister at Chestnut Hill Presbyterian Church, will be the guest preacher.
A reception will follow. The community is invited.
