A display highlighting the 150-year-plus history of St. John’s Episcopal Church will be on display through February at Dolley Madison Library in McLean.
The display illustrates the close relationship between the church and community during the past century and a half, and serves as an introduction to the new book “This Far by Faith: A History of St. John’s Episcopal Church, McLean, Virginia 1866-2016.”
The book was co-authored by parishioners Deborah Watson, Sandy Smoot and Ramona Speicher and designed by parishioner Lori Wiseman. It contains almost 300 illustration and photographs, from the church’s start as a Sunday school in a log cabin to the present date.
Copies of the book are available by calling the church office at (703) 356-4902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.