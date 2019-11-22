New home, in a familiar locale, for Arlington Presbyterian

Congregants of Arlington Presbyterian Church were back in familiar territory for worship services on Nov. 17, occupying a worship space on the ground floor of Gilliam Place, the new 173-unit Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) mixed-use complex on Columbia Pike.
The new facility sits on the site occupied for decades by the church. The congregation opted in 2014 to sell the property to APAH, and is leasing a portion of the ground floor of the new building for office and worship space.
The new space is “a communal, spirit-filled gathering area that invites participation, creativity and equality,” said Pastor Ashley Goff.
(The name “Gilliam Place” was chosen to honor Ronda Gilliam [1906-70], the first African-American member of the Arlington Presbyterian congregation.)
The leadership of Arlington Presbyterian Church in 2012 approached APAH to partner on the project. As part of the effort, the congregation in 2017 purchased back two lots from APAH, preserving them as open space.
“We were called to create a sacred green space,” said Susan Etherton, an elder with the church. “Our desire is to offer this garden as a place of restoration – a place where life, people and native plants can find stillness, peace and healing.”
The church also will be increasing its partnership with La Cocina VA, a non-profit culinary-training program for low-income residents that also is leasing space at Gilliam Place.
For information on the church, see the Website at www.arlingtonpresbyterian.org.
