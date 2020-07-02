Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington on July 1 continued a partnership with World Central Kitchen to support local families in need of food assistance.
On July 1, World Central Kitchen provided 3,500 meals to the church, which will be offered for families to take home as part of the church’s food pantry held Wednesday mornings.
“The incredible work of World Central Kitchen and our wonderful volunteers here at Our Lady Queen of Peace offer hope to families unsure where their next meal may come from,” said Father Tim Hickey, CSSp, pastor at the church. “Our commitment to the community is that we are in this for the long haul and will continue to do our best to help these families put food on their kitchen tables.”
Since the onset of the public-health crisis, the Our Lady Queen of Peace pantry has gone from serving about 235 families to between 550 and 675 families weekly.
Individuals can donate food to the church at bins outside of the parish’s Fr. Ray Hall weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monetary donations also are accepted to support the effort.
For information, see the Website at www.ourladyqueenofpeace.org.
