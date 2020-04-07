The ongoing COVID-19 public-health crisis has caused many organizations to regroup. Among them is Arlington/McLean Young Life Capernaum, which works with young people with special needs.
The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Sara Pritt of the organization to see how it is adjusting to a world of social-distancing.
For those who may not know, what is Capernaum?
Young Life Capernaum is a faith-based ministry, not affiliated with any church or denomination, with a focus on being present and available for teens and young adults with special needs, to build meaningful relationships through investing in their lives by spending time with them, showing up at their school or home, and cheering them on at their events.
Our vision is to introduce adolescents with special needs to Jesus Christ and to help them grow in their faith.
Arlington/McLean Capernaum is very important, because a lot of local churches do not have a ministry for adolescents and young adults with disabilities/special needs. Once they age out of a youth group, in some churches there is no longer a place for them.
Our Capernaum ministry accepts people with special needs for who they are, without any conditions or requirements; they are invited into our community and celebrated for who God made them to be!
Where do your volunteers come from to support the program?
We are always looking for young adults and adults from our community who are passionate about investing in our youth through showing up, building a relationship and loving our students. The few volunteers we do have have come from local churches where we shared our ministry, or have heard about us through word of mouth. They came to check out our ministry and never left!
You were slated to get going for 2020 in February. Was there a chance to get started before the public health crisis hit?
We normally meet once every other week for large group gatherings, and more frequently for smaller gatherings throughout the week to get ice cream, lunch, or go to a sporting event, etc.
We have now gone “virtual,” which has led us to pursue deeper, more meaningful relationships. Instead of just being in each other’s presence, we are now video-chatting and going on group Zoom calls almost daily. We have more opportunities to ask questions, hear responses, share Jesus and get to know one another more personally.
Why is it important to keep in touch with students during this period, and what are you doing to keep the contact?
For a lot of our members, their social circle was their school and any school activities they participated in. With that huge social network gone, we have made it a point to touch base as often as possible so that each person knows they are not alone, they are not forgotten, and they have a community that loves and cares for them.
We are doing this through various Zoom group chats. We have Game Night Mondays, Club Talk Tuesdays, Lunch Bunch Wednesdays, Thankful Thursday videos, and Friendship Fridays.
We are staying in constant communication, and it has been a great experience! I have gotten to see our members open up and become more social during these times, as opposed to our large-group gatherings.
Nobody can know when restrictions on gatherings will be lifted, but is planning underway for when that time comes?
With the way this has been going, I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up for an event that we might have to cancel. We did have a bonfire and a girls slumber party scheduled for the end of March. So, when we can all be together again, I hope to celebrate it with a picnic/bonfire and a girls slumber party!
As far as gathering together, I am assuming we will go back to our every-other-week large-group gatherings, but I hope that we can maintain some of these virtual platforms to stay in touch more often and gain deeper insight into each other’s lives.
For information, see the Website at www.ylcarlington.younglife.org.
