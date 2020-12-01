Following the shooting deaths of nine parishioners at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston at the hands of a white supremacist in 2015, the congregations of two Arlington churches – St. Michael’s Episcopal and Lomax AME [African Methodist Episcopal] Zion – joined together in what grew to be a series of collaborative efforts.
This year, while the pandemic put a halt to in-person gatherings, the two congregations embarked on an online racial-reconciliation effort, a series of five Zoom gatherings that drew dozens of participants.
The Sun Gazette recently queried a number of those involved in the formation of the collaboration, to gather their thoughts on its genesis and what might come out of it.
Those offering responses include:
• Rev. Dr. Adrian Nelson II, pastor of Lomax African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.
• The Rev. Beth Franklin, rector at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.
• Brenda Cox, a parishioner and lay leader at Lomax who helped lead the effort.
• Elizabeth Cavey, a parishioner at St. Michael’s who helped lead the effort.
• Victoria Barnett, a parishioner at St. Michael’s who prior to her retirement was I was the director of the Programs on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust at the U. S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
What was the impetus leading to the relationship between your two churches, and how has it blossomed?
Cox: The relationship between Lomax AME Zion Church in Green Valley and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in North Arlington got started in 2015. After the Charleston massacres, Anne Jacoby, a member of St, Michael’s, called Lomax and asked for permission to worship with our congregation the following Sunday. As a result of her visit, the XYZ Club of St. Michael’s and the Lomax Senior Ministry have been sharing several fellowships/activities in the years since. Also, the youth of St, Michaels has worshiped with Lomax on a couple of occasions. We have in fact become “sister churches.”
Barnett: [The original connection following the Charleston massacre] opened the way for a number of contacts, but through our dialogues this year the relationship has become much more central for many of us.
Nelson: The initial relationship developed between the youth of the two churches – Lomax and St. Michael’s. It cooled for a time. The relationship was revived recently as the women of Lomax’s Senior Ministry began to regularly participate with one of St. Michael’s ministries. Our current racial-reconciliation sessions resulted from a collaboration between the pastor of Lomax and the rector of St. Michael’s.
Franklin: Our initial and concurrent points of contact have come about from moments of racial strife. Ever since [the initial collaboration], the relationship between the two seniors’ groups has remained strong. At the NAACP “We are Done Dying” rally following George Floyd’s death, pastors of the two churches reconnected and stood together as Pastor Nelson offered the closing benediction. From that moment of reconnection, a series of conversations began about how our churches might enter into deeper relationship with one another, and begin the work of racial reconciliation in earnest.
Cavey: I give a lot of credit to the pastors of our two churches for energizing the relationship and envisioning a way for our congregations to enter into conversation that we all hope will evolve into stronger relationships – both at the congregational level and at many personal levels. I am amazed by the openness in our conversations that have been modeled after the vulnerable honesty shared by Rev. Franklin and Rev. Nelson.
Tate: The women’s groups in the 2 churches began doing a few things together, and in 2017 and 2019 had “day trips” together to a spiritually-oriented quilt show and lunch. Connections strengthened with the pandemic, with the senior group of both churches coming together over Zoom every two weeks.
Events of 2020 have changed the dynamics of issues related to, and the discussion of, race in America. What direct and indirect impact has it had on the church-to-church relationship, and where do you see the relationship going?
Nelson: Our goal, at a minimum, is to work toward racial reconciliation between our congregations with the hope that a relationship between the two congregations will develop.
Barnett: Over the past few years, I’ve had a growing sense of urgency, but this year the murders of George Floyd and so many other Black men and women made me realize that, as a White person, I needed to be much more committed to social change around these issues. Our conversations with our brothers and sisters from Lomax AME Zion have been challenging and painful but for me they have opened new ways of understanding where we are today –and I’ll add that I feel I’m getting new insight into my own faith. I don’t know where that will lead us but it’s a necessary path to follow.
Cox: Responses [in the Zoom sessions] have run the gamut from experiencing outright discrimination to those who have been insulated from the race issue and never really given it a lot of serious thought. The result has been the realization that there is a need for a conscious discussion and “reaching out” to see our brothers and sisters as “one” with us. Also, there are issues in Arlington that have been swept under the rug for a long time that need to be addressed. It is gratifying to see that the county government, recognizing that, is also beginning the dialogue on racial reconciliation. It is critical that we talk about the issue rather than pretending that it does not exist.
Tate: There has been a lot respectful, yet candid, conversation about what it feels like to be Black, the history of our churches on this topic, and what the Bible says on the topics of race, reconciliation and love. There has been support in both churches for the relationship to continue, but it’s too soon yet to know the various forms that that might take.
Cavey: Events of 2020 left me wondering how I can be part of the solution to end this idea that we are not all one human race. The tragedies that result from assumptions and perceptions are an unacceptable part of our country’s history and the place we find ourselves today. The dialogues between our churches are a concrete way to build relationships that can foster ideas toward ending racial division. I see the hardest work for St. Michael’s, as we have to unlearn so many things. As Richard Rohr has eloquently said, we have to recognize our structure, completely dismantle it, and only then can we see a path forward with a new reality. Our role is to listen, absorb, and take steps needed for reconciliation.
Some years back a major buzzword was “mindfulness,” but nobody ever had a good definition of it, and it seems to have faded in the civic lexicon. Today, there is a lot of talk about “equity” – how would you define that word as it relates to society today?
Nelson: Equity simply means fairness. In a societal sense, to me equity relates to our society operating in all respects in a way without regard to race. Equity means that Black youth are permitted to make the same mistakes that White youth can make without being criminalized. It means that Black men can survive a traffic stop just like White men can. Equity means that Black women can be treated with the same dignity and respect as White women. It means that there are not economic, health, employment, legal and other disparities that are related to race.
Franklin: Equity puts a label on the overlooked, systemic ways in which many in our society have been disenfranchised. To strive for equity means we are committed to acknowledging and correcting differences on every level.
Cavey: As Bryan Stevenson said, those used to undeserved privilege need to carry the stones hurled at others until those stones can be permanently dropped. Only when we use the stones for building bridges to better relationship and authentic engagement, can we truly understand the idea of equity. And while “mindfulness” may have lost favor in the national conversation, we do need to take steps that are done with intention, mindful of the impact they have on others.
Cox: We are still striving for equity. There are still not so subtle issues of double standards today. I think that our schools are struggling with the issue, as documented in the papers. Also, I hear comments in the community. There is an ongoing need for sensitivity to and respect for differences in people. “Different” does not mean “less than.”
Barnett: A friend who works on these issues has explained it to me as a way of organizing society so that everyone is respected fully and has everything they need (and no barriers) for reaching their full potential.
It’s long been said that the most segregated hour in American life is at religious services. Is it necessary for churches to be fully integrated to have a role to play in fostering racial reconciliation, an what can religious institutions do to foster a welcoming environment for all?
Nelson: Yes, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that in 1963. My personal theology is that racism is the result of sin. Only God can restore the broken racial relationships within society, which have at their root sin. Scripture would seem to indicate that God never intended for the Christian community of faith to be segregated. So, our segregated churches are operating under the influence of sin. Before we can integrate as people of the Christian faith, we first have to go through the process of dealing with the sin of racism that has been in existence since Africans were first brought to America, since 1619 in Viriginia. Once we deal with the sin of racism and its vestiges, White supremacy and systemic racism, we cannot move toward racial reconciliation. Once this is done, churches can begin to be authentic Christian communities where all feel welcome to worship and serve in freedom.
Franklin: It is necessary for churches to be fully aware of and repentant of their role in segregation and racism – both for individuals and the institution. Full integration would first require repentance and reconciliation. Integration may be an eventual outcome, but is not the only measure of a congregation’s commitment to reconciliation. In the Episcopal Church, our baptismal covenant asks the following of us, “Will you respect the dignity of every human being?” We must be clear and prophetic about our commitment to the dignity of all. To foster a welcoming environment is not sufficient for religious institutions. The YMCA can get away with creating welcoming environment. As Christians, we must act on the beliefs we profess. To proclaim to follow Jesus means that we are shaped by those beliefs in our everyday lives. To do any less, as an institution or as individuals, calls our faith into question.
Cox: I don’t think that churches need to be fully integrated to have a role to play in fostering racial reconciliation. However, I do believe that we should make the effort to reach out to each other on occasion as a way of “appreciating” the fact of our differences; we have a lot more in common. God created “man.” We all bleed red. First and foremost, we are human beings, deserving of respect. I think that the more we interact with each other, theoretically, the more we will appreciate how much we have in common despite our differences.
Tate: I don’t think our goal here is “fully integrating” our churches. Rather, there was a lot of interest in doing more things together, thereby breaking down barriers of ignorance, discomfort, and fear, through such possibilities as occasional joint prayer or worship services, discussion groups, youth programs, and maybe some joint civic action.
Cavey: I think churches have fallen into the trap of offering comfort only to keep membership rolls from being further diminished. But as the Episcopal Church’s Eucharist says, let us not presume to come to the table for solace only, but also for strength. Not just for pardon but for renewal. Traditionally white churches especially have a lot of work to do to recognize, reorient and reconcile the racism of our past. Our two churches are stepping into uncomfortable space with openness and conviction, and I am amazed that people who have experienced blatant and subtle harm are still willing to lead the rest of us where we need to be. Perhaps we cannot change the world with our developing relationships, but we can help each other recognize the solace and pardon we need so that we can build strength and renewal. To be more welcoming as a church, we start with building strong relationships which is what Revs. Nelson and Franklin are encouraging and modeling.
Barnett: Integration doesn’t solve all the issues unless there is genuine social and personal transformation – so I wonder if full integration would be the end result of such transformation, not the beginning! I do think that religious communities are essential in fostering the space for these kinds of encounters and conversations.
