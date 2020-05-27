Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church recently welcomed its new pastor, as Rev. Jonathan Linman, Ph.D., began his duties at the Arlington faith institution in early April.
“I am thoroughly enjoying making my home in the parsonage . . . and very much look forward to getting to know better the community, other faith leaders, and the many civic organizations that enhance the good quality of life that Arlington is known for,” Rev. Linman said.
“It’s very challenging to begin a new ministry in the midst of a global pandemic, but I am eager to discover new and renewed ways in which Resurrection Lutheran Church can make a positive impact on our wider community during these trying times,” he said.
For the past decade, Rev. Linman served as assistant to the bishop for faith and leadership formation in the Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For nearly a decade before that, he was professor of ascetical theology and director of the Center for Christian Spirituality at the General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church in New York, and previously had served as minister at a Lutheran church in inner-city Pittsburgh.
Rev. Linman earned a doctoral degree in formative spirituality in Duquesne University and is author of the 2010 book “Holy Conversation: Spirituality for Worship.” In his spare time, he is an avid walker and looks forward to discovering the neighborhoods of his new community.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church traces its history to Palm Sunday of 1939, when the first service was held. In its earliest days, parishioners used a vacant storefront space on Wilson Boulevard.
The congregation was formally chartered 1940s, and most of the current church facilities on Washington Boulevard initially were constructed in the 1940s and 1950s.
For information, see the Website at www.relcarlington.org.
