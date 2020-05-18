Retiring Vienna pastor reflects on changing times

Rev. Peter James has shepherded Vienna Presbyterian Church through four decades of physical expansion and rising membership, and now he’s ready to let a new generation lead.
“I sometimes tell people that I’ve served two churches in one location: one in the 20th century and one in the 21st century,” said James, who will step down this year after 41 years with the church, the last 34 as senior pastor. “The church in the 21st century is so vastly different from the church in the 20th century that it’s almost unrecognizable.”
James reflected on his career, the challenges of “virtual” preaching during the COVID-19 crisis and why he’s handing over the reins. He’s been glad to give the church stability during the pandemic, but at age 70 wants to work at a different pace.
“I’m feeling increasingly like an immigrant in my own culture, and we probably need to have somebody younger for whom this culture is more native,” he said. “I feel like I’m a veteran ballplayer working off an old playbook and playing a new game. I find it exhilarating and exhausting.”
His current plan, not yet finalized, is to teach at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where he once was a student.
James grew up in Ohio and became an “intentional Christ follower” at age 19. While attending Ohio Wesleyan University in the 1970s, he changed his major from economics and earned a bachelor’s degree in religion. He later received a master of divinity degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and a doctorate in ministry from Union Presbyterian Seminary.
After coming to Vienna Presbyterian Church in 1979 as an associate pastor, James became senior pastor in 1986. The church’s membership has doubled during his tenure and now stands at more than 2,600.
When members joined the church decades ago, officials gave them a box of donation envelopes and expected them to serve on committees and attend services on Sunday mornings, James said.
Fewer people join the church in the 21st century and they tend to give money online. Members today often will commit to tasks for no more than six months, and they want genuineness from leaders, he added.
“I’m sensing they really can identify authenticity,” James said. “Their antennas are up to identify when people are being real and when they’re being contrived or manufactured. They’re really sophisticated.”
Younger members are socially conscious and expect the church to address current issues. They also frequently are less Biblically literate than people were decades ago.
“Now I have to say, ‘Turn to Exodus. Exodus is the second book in the Bible of the Old Testament. The Old Testament comes before the New Testament,’” he said. “With more people, you’re starting from the beginning.”
In 1998, the church expanded its facilities, but preserved its iconic 1874 chapel at Church and Mill streets, N.E. The additions included a large new sanctuary, with board-and-batten siding to mirror the clapboarded original chapel, and a worship center underneath. In 2005, the church built a new ministry center.
During capital campaigns for building projects over three decades, Vienna Presbyterian also planted churches in Centreville, Sterling and Brambleton.
Instead of doing that again during the most recent capital drive, the church’s leaders initiated “Belong!” – a program that provides job-search help to residents in the Vienna Park neighborhood and tutoring support at Cunningham Park Elementary School.
Vienna Presbyterian has switched to an online ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Five young, tech-savvy staff members have smoothed this transition and conduct the church’s Next Generation Ministry.
Parishioners participating via live-streaming over the Web typically tune in for 42 minutes; those checking in on Facebook usually stay only eight minutes, James said. Sermons must be relevant and engage listeners promptly, he said.
“You have less time with people,” James said. “People are more discriminating as far as what they take in. If they’re watching and it’s not immediately relevant to their lives, they’re just going to switch” to something else.
But Sunday worship attendance has risen from about 1,100 people in person to 1,700 viewing via live-streaming, he said. James misses personal contact with parishioners and cannot deduce his sermons’ impact.
“How do you measure the growth of a soul?” he asked. “This is not like a bottom-line industry where the traditional markers are the ABCs: attendance, buildings and cash. You can’t use that marker for the ministry, so you just have to trust that God is working in this moment for us.”
The General Assembly this year passed a resolution by Del. Mark Keam (D-Oakton-Vienna) honoring James for his tenure.
“I will greatly miss his sermons,” said Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco, who belongs to the church. “He’s a wonderful speaker and his sermons touch on points that you encounter in everyday life and are relevant.”
James has been a “wonderful community partner,” the mayor said. Vienna Presbyterian has been generous in letting the town use its parking lot and the church also served as polling place during the Vienna Community Center’s recent expansion and renovation, she added.
The church’s associate pastor, Glenda Hoffman, has worked with James for 13 years and said she’s never heard him speak ill of anyone. Hoffman described James as a “gifted, visionary leader” who has never become complacent in his mission.
“I with many others will miss his presence, friendship, faithful preaching, wise counsel and leadership,” she said. “He is a blessing to so many.”
James’ lengthy service and steady hand at the tiller has given the church a rare degree of stability in the modern era, said Wood Parker, a Vienna Presbyterian member for 37 years.
Parker, who chairs the committee working to find the future senior pastor, credited James with managing the church’s growth over the decades, expanding its facilities, planting new churches and engendering a long-standing relationship with First Baptist Church of Vienna.
“His humility, calm demeanor and consistent emphasis on the Scriptures, his obvious and deep relationship with Jesus, the way he turns to prayer quickly and reverently, and his strong and exemplary personal integrity have had a more profound impact on me than his many excellent and eloquent sermons,” Parker said.
