Roman Catholics and others across the region will have the chance to watch Easter Mass and related Masses via live-streaming.
The Diocese of Arlington has announced plans to stream Holy Week services, beginning with Palm Sunday (April 5) and continuing through Easter Sunday (April 12).
Services will be celebrated by Bishop Michael Burbidge at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. A complete schedule is available at www.arlingtondiocese.org.
The cathedral has been wired to increase its wi-fi capacity, with services available at www.arlingtondiocese.org. It is one of many churches that has gone to live-streaming during the COVID-19 public-health crisis.
The cathedral typically draws near-capacity crowds of up to 1,200 for Masses during the Easter season, but this year will be shuttered to the public out of health concerns.
“This year, we must celebrate Easter in a different way,” Burbidge said. “In doing this, we want to ensure that the faithful are able to celebrate this special season with a sense that they remain spiritually unified during this challenging time. There is no ‘spiritual-distancing’ in this diocese!”
“While we all desire to come together to celebrate the Passion and Resurrection of our Lord during this sacred season, we know we must continue to take steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the bishop said.
