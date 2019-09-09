The Filipino-American (Fil/Am) Community Ministry based at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna recently celebrated the success of Leobert Francisco, who earned a bachelor of science degree in secondary education in the Philippines through the support of the ministry.
The educational opportunity was hosted through Caritas Manila, which solicits funds to support educational opportunities for youth in the poorest sections of the country.
Francisco currently is working toward gaining teaching licensure, and will become an educator in his community.
“This is heartwarming for the Fil/Am Community Ministry, and we are humbled to be part of the difference Leobert is now able to make,” the church said in a statement.
In addition to Francisco, Claudine Diaton was supported from her junior year in pursuit of a college degree in agriculture, which she obtained in 2018. The initiative also is supporting Ephraim Gaano, who is a sophomore in college and working toward a degree in secondary education.
The Fil/Am Community Ministry has recently received grants and donations from organizations such as the Navy Federal Credit Union, the Women of Our Lady of Good Counsel and other benefactors, and is working to expand its footprint in support of youth.
For information about the ministry, call Chiqiu Pacis-Sanchez at (571) 499-8277 or email filminolgc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.