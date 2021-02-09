[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Church of the Good Shepherd, a United Methodist church in Vienna, will have its 22nd annual Devotions for Lent publication online and in print as of Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“In our Christian tradition, we prepare our hearts for 40 days during this season of Lent,” Pastor Eric Song said in a letter in the booklet that also will be mailed to neighborhoods surrounding the church. “If you are not a part of this tradition, we hope you will still enjoy the readings.”
Noting that things are different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Song said he hopes the booklet and its short devotions will help readers to draw closer to God and bring more peace and joy into your lives.
Members and friends of the church “devoted their time to write stories that were important in their own journey,” Song said, adding that many of the devotionals touch on pandemic experiences.
Good Shepherd will hold an Ash Wednesday service online on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the church will hold various weekly online Zoom gatherings to discuss the devotionals.
Devotions for Lent and information for the Zoom link to church services will be available on the church’s Website at www.goodshepherdva.com. The church also will post each day’s devotion on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/goodshepherdvienna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.