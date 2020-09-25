Vienna parish, school embark on new philanthropic effort

Our Lady of Good Counsel parish and school in Vienna has launched a unified once-a-month giving-outreach program to promote fellowship and community service.
“The goal is to conduct each drive on a single day – or weekend – each month,” parish leaders said. “The month’s communications and liturgies will coordinate with the drive, the need, the mission, so that we are praying for the organizations and those that we are helping. During the month, we will showcase the organization – explain the mission and give a spiritual reflection on it. Someone may talk to the students at the school and CCF [Catholic Christian Formation] so they are aware of what the organization is and how it affects those in need.”
Devised by Father Matt Hillyard with the help of outreach leaders, the effort kicked off the weekend of Sept. 19-20, as the Women of Our Lady of Good Counsel organized a drive-by food drive to support the Vienna-based nonprofit Committee for Helping Others [CHO] as well as Food for Others.
Since March, CHO has distributed more than $75,000 in food and emergency assistance and has worked with the Fairfax County government to distribute county coronavirus funds. Food for Others, a Fairfax County food bank, serves 2,600 local families each week with baskets of food – the bulk of it coming through food drives.
The Our Lady of Good Counsel parish came together to fill 10 vehicles to get all the food, personal items and diapers delivered, with members of the youth ministry providing the muscle-power to load everything in 30 minutes, said Jane Heishman, president of Women of Our Lady of Good Counsel.
In addition, the church and school donated more than $16,000 in financial contributions (cash and gift cards) to the organizations.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.