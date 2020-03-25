Fauquier County has its first case of coronavirus, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional District of the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
The patient is a male in his 20s who recently traveled to an area of the country with sustained transmission of he disease, the district said in a news release.
He is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“This is the first case detected in a Fauquier County resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring counties, comes as no surprise,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD Health Director. “The recommendations in place yesterday still apply today. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, you should seriously consider staying at home. We all must do our part to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and the larger community, from this novel coronavirus. As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
Separately, Fauquier Now reported that a patient at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton had tested positive for coronavirus. However, that patient lives in an adjacent county and was sent home to self-isolate, a hospital spokeswoman told Fauquier Now.
