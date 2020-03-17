Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla declared a local state of emergency Monday night due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other steps, the move means that all county libraries and parks and recreation facilities will be closed, although parks will remain open for passive recreation. The county's budget hearing Thursday evening will be held virtually.
Prince William and Loudoun counties are among other area localities that have also declared local states of emergency.
For more details, see the complete article on Fauquier Now.
Separately, the Virginia Gold Cup horse races at Great Meadow have been postponed from May 2 until June 20.
