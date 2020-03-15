Federal offices in the D.C. area are open on Monday, March 16, but with maximum telework flexibilities to all current telework eligible employees, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced Sunday night.
"Please contact your supervisor to confirm telework schedule and to receive further direction from your agency head," the agency said.
If you are not telework eligible or do not have access to telework equipment, contact your supervisor to discuss next steps.
If you are a customer or member of the public planning to visit a federal building, confirm building/facility status before visiting. Some agency buildings and locations may have select hours, reduced in-person services, or visitor restrictions in place.
