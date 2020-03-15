Federal offices in the Washington, D.C., region remain open Monday, but are offering eligible employees maximum telework flexibilities, pursuant to direction from agency heads.
It's the latest response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19
Federal workers should contact their supervisors to confirm telework schedule and to receive further direction, according to a statement from the Office of Personnel Management.
If you are not telework eligible or do not have access to telework equipment, contact your supervisor to discuss next steps.
Each employee should refer to their own agency for communications and guidance on telework or leave status.
If you are planning to visit a federal building, confirm building/facility status before visiting. Some agency buildings and locations may have select hours, reduced in-person services or visitor restrictions in place.
