Temperatures will climb to 63 degrees on Veterans Day, but forecasters are keeping an eye out for our first chance for snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
We'll see rain early Tuesday, mixing with snow before 1 p.m. There's a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m.
Tuesday will be windy, with wind gusting up to 28 mph. Lows Tuesday night will drop to 23 degrees, getting close to record lows, forecasters said.
The rest of the forecast period is clear with highs in the 40s.
(2) comments
Close schools now!!!
Don't tempt them, they probably will.
Ooh look, a few flakes! Better shut down for a week!
