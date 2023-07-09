A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the D.C. area with storms expected to bring excessive rainfall this afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says widespread rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today, with isolated totals of up to four inches possible.
In Northern Virginia, the watch covers Arlington, Alexandria, Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, King George, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania.
"This heavy rainfall may lead to rapid rises of water on creeks, streams, urban and poor drainage areas, and in other flood-prone locations," the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
