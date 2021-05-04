At the Fort Belvoir Exchange, soldiers can help their battle buddies in need by donating to Army Emergency Relief at the PX register.
In 2020, exchanges worldwide donated nearly $1.5 million to AER, an increase of more than 1,000% over 2019 donations. Beginning last year, PX shoppers were able to donate to the organization at checkout. The record donations were critical in seeing soldiers and families through tough times due to the pandemic.
“The Exchange is grateful to our shoppers for supporting Army Emergency Relief, which does incredible work for our soldiers and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army veteran. “As the need increased, so did our shoppers’ generosity.”
The Exchange has partnered with AER since 2017. AER provides financial assistance, sponsors educational scholarship grants for military family members and offers community programs that make life better for Soldiers and their families.
“Since 2020, the Exchange has been one of the top donors to AER, helping to support Soldiers facing challenging times,” said retired Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason, AER director. “Shoppers’ donations have made it possible for AER to help even more members of the Army family.”
Fort Belvoir Exchange shoppers can make their donation while checking out at the PX in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or can enter in a custom amount. Online shoppers can donate in $5 increments during checkout at ShopMyExchange.com.
“Exchange shoppers’ generosity was the helping hand many Army families needed this past year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fort Belvoir Exchange General Manager, JoAnne Cahalan. “The Exchange is honored to continue our partnership with Army Emergency Relief and support the wonderful work they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.