The Washington Nationals announced Monday the Fredericksburg Nationals' new stadium will serve as their alternate site in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season later this month.
Fredericksburg, which is Washington's High-A affiliate, will host those players who will not begin the season on the MLB active roster. On Friday, the Washington Nationals began workouts at their home park.
On June 28, the Nationals announced their 60-player pool. The pool is comprised of current major leaguers as well as prospects. Those assigned to Fredericksburg will spend their time developing as well as being on call for promotion.
Fredericksburg's stadium became available after the minor season was officially cancelled June 30th. The franchise is in its first year in Fredericksburg after moving from Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge.
"The FredNats have built a wonderful new ballpark which will host our affiliate in the future," said Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ Assistant General Manager, Player Development. "It will serve as an outstanding facility to help our players continue their development and prepare them to potentially join our Major League Club.”
Art Silber, Chairman of the FredNats, stated “While we are disappointed that no minor league games will be played in our ballpark this season, we are very excited to host the Nationals’ additional players to break in our facility. There is tremendous pride and excitement in Fredericksburg about the opening of our new ballpark, our relationship with the World Champion Nationals, and now serving as a venue for the Nationals to train in Fredericksburg.”
In a press release, the Nationals said players will start practices and training in Fredericksburg Tuesday. At present, all practices and baseball related activities by the Nationals in Fredericksburg are closed to the public and media consistent with MLB guidance to ensure the health and safety of the players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.