The Fredericksburg Nationals will be hosting a virtual version of their Opening Day, on Thursday — what would have been the day of the first game in the new ballpark, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The day will culminate with a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. with a virtual tour of the ballpark, ceremonies honoring local health care workers and presentations from city officials and team owners. The broadcast will be available on the Fredericksburg Nationals Facebook page.
Owners of the Potomac Nationals ended their relationship with Prince William County at the end of the 2019 season and announced plans for the new Fredericksburg team after securing a deal with the city for the new stadium at Celebrate Virginia South.
The FredNats will be celebrating the opening day with “9 innings of games,” giveaways, interviews with coaches, a first pitch and more on their social media page.
Due to Covid-19, all of major and minor league baseball has been postponed in order to protect both the fans and the players of each team. Construction has been deemed an essential business in the state and work at the ballpark has progressed dramatically in recent weeks.
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown on the field by Mary Washington Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Newman and Chief Nursing Officer Eileen Dohmann.
For all the content on opening day, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @FXBGNats.
(0) comments
