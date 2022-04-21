Friends of the Arlington Public Library will hold its spring book sale April 28-May 1 in the garage at Central Library.
The opening evening (April 28 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.) is for members of the organization, with the public sale running April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and May 1 from noon to 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring their own and boxes bags if possible.
Teachers and librarians will receive half off on purchases Friday and Saturday, and all patrons will receive half off on Sunday.
For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonlibraryfriends.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.