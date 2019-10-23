The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for parts of Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties overnight.
Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s, resulting in frost that will kill sensitive vegetation.
The advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Thursday for Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford, Dale City, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Montclair, Purcellville, Leesburg, Ashburn and Sterling.
Despite a cold start, temperatures will rebound Thursday, with his expected to reach near 70 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.