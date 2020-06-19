The Great Meadow Foundation, a nonprofit organization that operates the equestrian and event facility in northern Fauquier County, has appointed Carrie E. Hull as its new executive director.

Hull replaces Kelicia Rice, who resigned in April.

Hull previously was executive director of the Maryland Horse Council, where she increased membership by more than 130% and served as publisher of the Equiery, Maryland's premier equestrian magazine. She also stewarded and managed a $750,000 grant to create the Maryland Equine Transition Service, an initiative that provides safe alternatives for horses needing homes by helping owners identify and select the best transition options for those animals.

“Carrie’s fundraising expertise and nonprofit management skills coupled with her equestrian background make her uniquely qualified to lead the foundation into the future," said John Hochhiemer, chair of the Great Meadow Foundation's board of trustees.

Of her new role, Hull said, "I am looking forward to working closely with the greater community to showcase the original mission of the organization to ‘preserve open space for equestrian and community service.’ The impact of the programs directed on this beautiful preserved property is felt not only locally, but nationally and now internationally. Great Meadow has been a significant part of this community for over three decades. Everyone has a Great Meadow story to share."

As executive director, Hull will develop a new strategic operating plan, which includes the establishment of an endowment, enhanced communication, key partnerships and expanded programs.

“The opportunities to increase programming at Great Meadow are boundless, but we first need to renew support both financially and culturally,” Hull said.

A Washington resident and George Washington University graduate, Hull spent the first decade of her career working in investment management, during which time she was a member of Bank of America’s LEAD for Women and a committee leader for the Merrill Lynch Capital Region Women’s Exchange. She went on to serve as the director of planned giving and strategic engagement at the Goldwater Institute in Phoenix, Ariz.

Hull has also worked on staff as a gift planner and major gifts officer at the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, where she directed a well-established planned giving program and managed a traditional portfolio of major gift prospects. Additionally, Hull serves as the vice president of planning and development for the EQUUS Foundation, an organization devoted to animal welfare.

Great Meadow is a 374-acre equestrian event facility founded in 1982 as a non-profit foundation with a mission to open space for public enjoyment, nonprofit events, equestrian sports at all levels and community service. Founded by philanthropist Arthur “Nick” Arundel as a permanent home for the prestigious Virginia Gold Cup steeplechase races, Great Meadow annually hosts 40 events that draw 200,000 spectators to see steeplechasing, polo, show jumpers, foot races, rocketry, cultural fairs and Independence Day fireworks.