The NOVA Veterans Association has seen a significant increase in demand for its services helping local veterans during the coronavirus pandemic, according to president and CEO Angela H. McConnell.
The nonprofit group served over 260 veterans in March, nearly 13 times more than its normal number, and devoted over 560 case-hours, about 10 times its monthly average, McConnell said.
“Veterans struggle to access and receive services now more than ever, and we have increased our support services through the goodwill of our volunteers who’ve stepped up and helped,” she added.
NOVA Veterans is the bridge that allows access to numerous services and resources (some veteran-specific but not all) available but not accessible by our veterans, who can be overwhelmed by the challenges they face and many of whom are older or in poor health.
NOVA Veterans' services include help with filling out applications for unemployment and other benefits, listening and determining comprehensive needs, searching for and finding the appropriate services, advocating, and coordinating and confirming services are received.
Specific services the group can help with include but are not limited to:
- Grocery and food deliveries
- Self-care at home and preventing infection (in-home caregiving services/family members/friends)
- Travel to health care appointments
- Guidance to avoid scams
- Home delivery of medications
- Mortgage deferment assistance
- Retirement and financial advising
- Legal aid
- Transportation
- Relieving stress and severe loneliness/isolationism
NOVA Veterans case manages, advocates and provides continual follow up to ensure services are received and continued as needed. The organization provides personal, one-on-one coordinated care and support using a network of vetted and proven local resource partners.
To volunteer or become a donor, contact NOVA Vets at (703) 659-0788 or info@novavets.org.
