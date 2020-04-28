Love of Neighbor. That is what drives Helen Zurita to push the boundaries of her comfort zone and to gather a circle of friends and like-minded people to focus on the needs of others in her community.
"It is never about me," she said. "It is about serving all in Manassas that have needs and especially those that either don't have access to support networks or those who are on their own."
Helen, who together with other community leaders and residents worked to save the East End Mobile Home Park, now has her eyes set on keeping those who are struggling with food insecurity and who are in high risk categories to stay-at-home during the corona virus pandemic. Without missing a beat, and while dealing with her changing schedule at Marriott, has put into motion not just one, but two food drives.
"It started with helping the residents and neighbors in East End, but I saw how many others all over Manassas need help too. So I just kept adding them to the list. I have the great folks from all over the region. Kind people like the Sikh community who helps me receive 240 hot, prepared meals each week from the Bombay Cafe in Fairfax. Prince William Food Rescue has also connected me to a lot of other places that help provide another 100 meals each week. I deliver these meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week."
Helen delivers her meals on those days before she starts her night shift work in Fairfax. When she gets home she rests a little bit and then it's back to organizing canned goods and fresh food for delivery to her families and seniors. At this time, Helen distributes food and meals to upwards of 200 people each week. Each family gets a good amount of food to last the week. She has organized her list of families and rotates the families so that they all can share in the blessings of these donations.
In her "spare time" Helen has also organized hot meals for senior citizens who should not be going outside by giving them prepared meals. Through donations I have been able to work with Espresso Portuguese American Grill in Manassas to provide a total of 75 meals a week to our seniors. With financial donations getting tight, I am hoping to get volunteers from the community to help prepare home-cooked meals that are balanced and healthy for our seniors.
As Helen looks at what is ahead of her today she says, "I have always seen that Virginia is for lovers, but now I know that it is that love that brings hope to all our community. And it is that hope that makes Manassas Strong. "
