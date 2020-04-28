Editor's note: Tough times and frightening realities can bring out the best in people. In this space, we'll highlight stories of neighbors helping neighbors across Northern Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a story to share, email karipugh@insidenova.com or message our Facebook page.
Who remembers Steve the Crane?
The 500-ton, 198-foot tall piece of machinery with some human-like characteristics brought amusement to traffic-weary commuters last summer during work for the new Bull Run Drive Bridge over Interstate 66.
Steve's story led local author Katherine Gotthardt to write a children's book about him, aptly named "A Crane Named Steve," which was also transformed into a coloring book illustrated by local businessman Patrick King.
Now that coloring book is going to be distributed for free to some local children.
Digging & Rigging, Inc., the Maryland-based company which owns Steve, has donated 100 copies of the coloring book, and Gotthardt donated 50 more, along with markers, bags, and scratch art.
"A total of 150 art bags will be going to disadvantaged kids in the community to help keep them busy during quarantine," Gotthardt said.
Some will be distributed directly to families and some through Action in the Community Through Service.
"These families are already under a lot of stress, and hopefully offering the kids some art projects and a story will help alleviate tension and brighten their environment, even if just a little," Gotthardt said.
You can learn more at www.ACraneNamedSteve.com.
