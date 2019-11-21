If you want to mark the holiday season by watching a parade, you have plenty of options around Prince William County.
Here are details on some of the parades that will be marching down city streets this holiday season. See more events and share your own at InsideNoVa.com/calendar.
74th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.
“Christmas Stories” is the theme for this year’s parade through Historic Downtown Manassas. One of the largest holiday parades in Northern Virginia with 2,000 participants and over 100 units-marching bands, floats, high-flying balloons and more. Organizers will be working with Un-Trim-A-Tree to provide unwrapped toys for children in the greater Manassas area. A float will ride along the parade route before the start of the event to collect toys. For more info, visit gmchristmasparade.org
Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
Begins at the corner of Minnieville Road and Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge. Part of the community's annual WinterFest. Tackett’s Mill’s Winter Wonderland lasts until 2 p.m. and includes a meet and greet with Santa, plus a parade award ceremony, live music, treats and giveaways. WinterFest continues from 3-9 p.m. in Historic Occoquan for shopping, dining, strolling carolers, holiday music, fire pits and marshmallow roasting. The Workhouse Arts Center hosts a Saturday Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks scheduled after dusk, sponsored by Prince William Marina. For more, visit tackettsmill.com/lake-ridge-santa-parade.
Dumfries Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, noon to 6 p.m.
Main Street, Dumfries. The 45th annual Christmas Holiday Parade will run down Main Street, followed by a family fun day at Cecil W. Garrison Park, 17749 Main St., with awards for parade winners and a Christmas Tree Lighting and pictures with Santa. For more info, call 703-221-3400.
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.
Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville. This year’s theme is “A Home-Town Christmas” and the 2019 grand marshal is Phillip Spittle. Wagon rides providing taxi service from the Nokesville School on Aden Road and back will be provided from 3-6 p.m.For more, visit http://friendsunitingnokesville.org/christmas-parade.
Manassas Park Light Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:45 p.m.
The parade begins at the intersection of Manassas and Carondelet drives and ends at Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. The parade features cars and other vehicles all decked out in lights. There’s a $10 entry fee per vehicle. The tree lighting is Dec. 7. For more info, visit www.manassasparkcommunitycenter.com.
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.
Parade through Old Town Alexandria including Scottish bagpipes and drums, Scottish dancers, Scottie dogs and more. The parade begins at St. Asaph and Wolfe Street South and ends with a concert at Market Square. For more info, visit http://www.campagnacenter.org/scottishwalkweekend/parade
Leesburg Christmas and Holiday Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
Parade down King Street through Historic Leesburg begins at Ida Lee Drive and ends at Fairfax Street. More info a https://www.leesburgva.gov
Stafford Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m.
The parade moves to the Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way. The judging state will be in front of the airport terminal. For more, visit www.staffordchristmasparade.com.
Warrenton Christmas Parade
Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Parade down Main Street, ending at the courthouse steps for the annual Christmas tree lighting and a fireworks display. For more, visit warrentonchristmasparade.com.
Christmas in Middleburg
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
The annual Middleburg Christmas parade, part of the three-day Christmas in Middleburg celebration, features beagle hunt clubs, polo clubs, animal groups, community groups, high school bands and Santa. For more info, visit www.christmasinmiddleburg.org.
Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.
Parade at the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront includes dozens of boats illuminated with Christmas lights. Enjoy dockside festivities from 2 to 8 p.m. in Waterfront Park, including a pop-up beer garden, holiday music and more.
McLean WinterFest Parade
Sunday, Dec. 1, 3:30 p.m.
The annual McLean holiday parade from Fleetwood Street to Elm Street on Old Chain Bridge Road. For more info, visit www.mcleanwinterfest.org.
