As the Florida coast prepares for Hurricane Dorian, local forecasters say parts of Northern Virginia could see wind and rain impacts from the storm later this week.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian was 105 miles west of West Palm Beach, Fla., with sustained winds up to 120 mph.
A storm surge warning is in effect from Lantana, Fla., north to the Savannah River. A hurricane warning is in effect from Jupiter Inlet, Fla., to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds continues to increase along the North Carolina coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. The flash flood threat is expected to spread up the coast during the middle and latter part of the week, forecasters noted.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday declared a state of emergency in advance of Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia, anticipated to begin Thursday.
“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” the governor said in a news release. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”
We’ll be mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 85 degrees. The chance for showers and storms arrives Wednesday through Friday.
Some gusty winds and rain bands are possible in the eastern part of the region as Dorian passes, according to local forecasters with the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.