Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Power outages after storms
Severe storms overnight have left more than 1,800 area residents without power Tuesday morning, including hundreds of customers in Fairfax and Arlington counties.
4. More afternoon storms coming
There will be another round of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Mass shooting overnight
Four teens and one man were injured in a shooting overnight in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
All five people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, according to the Fairfax County police.
2. Inmate found dead
Police are investigating the Saturday death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Fernando Rodriguez Galvan, 25, of Woodbridge was alone in his cell and appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
1. Nationals to use Fredericksburg stadium
The Washington Nationals announced Monday the Fredericksburg Nationals' new stadium will serve as their alternate site in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season later this month.
Fredericksburg, which is Washington's High-A affiliate, will host those players who will not begin the season on the MLB active roster.
InsideOUT
The ARTFactory in Manassas will be hosting an Anime Camp July 27-31.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
