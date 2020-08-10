Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. 100,000 COVID-19 cases
Virginia now has more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19.
The surge in new cases in recent days has included an increase in Northern Virginia. The 7-day average is at 257, the highest it has been since June 13, when Northern Virginia was just starting to enter Phase Two of reopening.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
4. Crash early Monday
One person was seriously injured in a crash early Monday in the Springfield area, according to Fairfax police.
The crash involved a car and a transportation bus in 7800 block of Loisdale Road, police said.
3. Earthquake
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday morning near the Virginia border in Sparta, N.C.
There were some reports that the 8:07 a.m. quake was felt in Northern Virginia.
"It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed," Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar told CNN. "A big wave coming to lift you."
2. Fatal crash in Fairfax
Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Bailey's Crossroads early Sunday, according to Fairfax police.
1. NoVa Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but the day will otherwise be sunny with a high near 93. The heat index will feel like 97 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
