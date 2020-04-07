Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. First responders quarantined
A Loudoun County first responder tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading the county’s fire and rescue system to quarantine 13 additional employees.
4. Alexandria reports COVID-19 death
Alexandria health officials reported the first death of a city resident due to COVID-19 on Monday.
3. Coronavirus cases continue to climb
Virginia will likely report more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the state this morning, after reaching 1,000 cases just over a week ago.
2. Manassas stabbing
A 14-year-old Manassas resident is accused of stabbing two people over the weekend, Manassas police announced Monday.
The victims, a man and a woman, were involved in an argument and the suspect intervened resulting in both victims being stabbed, police spokesperson Sarah Maroney said.
1. Prince William schools making donations
Prince William County schools will be donating a few thousand masks, including surgical and N-95 masks, to local hospitals. Officials also expanded breakfast and lunch distributions to three new schools Monday.
InsideOUT
Isolated severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. There is an isolated threat for severe thunderstorms overnight across the entire area.
