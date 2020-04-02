Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Laptops on the way for PWC students
Prince William County schools have ordered 15,500 laptops as teachers and administrators work to get virtual instruction online by May, hopefully with a device available for every student in need.
The $6.4 million cost includes the install of software on the devices, setting them up on PWCS accounts, inventory and delivery, division spokesperson Diana Gulotta told InsideNoVa.
4. Coronavirus cases near 1,500
Virginia’s coronavirus cases are expected to climb higher than 1,500 on Thursday. Health officials reported a 35th death linked to COVID-19 in the state. It was the first in the Fredericksburg region.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Support: Curbside groceries
For a second-straight week, the Salvation Army in Fairfax County is offering curbside groceries to those who need them, reports WTOP.
2. Fatal hit-and-run wreck
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Lee Highway and Prince Way in Centreville early Thursday morning, according to Fairfax County police.
1. Police solve 1972 cold case
Fairfax County detectives say they have solved the murder of 12-year-old Karen Lee Spencer – a brutal killing that occurred nearly five decades ago in the Huntington area.
InsideOUT
Increasing clouds Thursday with a high near 61 degrees, but winds gusts as high as 33 mph. Friday will be mostly sunny and back near 62 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
